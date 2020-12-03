POTOMAC, Md. — Montgomery County police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting Thursday morning in Potomac.

At 4:30 a.m. police attempted to serve a gun-related search warrant in the 12200 block of St. James Road. As they served the warrant, a man was fatally shot by a police officer assigned to the Tactical Unit.

The fatally shot man has been identified by police as 21-year Duncan Socrates Lemp, a Potomac resident.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting, and the officer involved has been placed on leave, per protocol. The officer's identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story, and we will update with more information as it becomes available.

