UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Prince George's County police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Upper Marlboro Thursday night.

Police said around 8:50 p.m., a car was traveling along Brown Station Road when, for reasons which remain under investigation, the car struck and killed an adult male pedestrian. The driver did not remain on scene.

Brown Station Road is closed at Dille Drive and John Rogers Boulevard. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information should call call 1-866-411-TIPS.

Prince George's County police are still investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Whitfield Chapel Road, from Nov. 8.

In October, two people were killed in less than 48 hours in hit-and-run accidents in Brandywine. A bicyclist was killed Oct. 9 around 6:20 a.m. and a driver was killed Oct. 10 around 8:45 p.m. The following week, a 54-year-old woman was killed crossing the street in Marlow Heights around 11:35 p.m., and the driver fled the scene.

In Anne Arundel County, the driver of a 2004 white Cadillac Escalade who struck and killed a tow truck driver on the side of the road on Nov. 6 is still being sought.

This is a developing story.

