Man stabbed to death in District Heights, police say

Prince George's County Police continue to investigate.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help in finding who is responsible for fatally stabbing a man in District Heights Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the stabbing scene in the 6600 block of District Heights Parkway, near District Heights Elementary School, around 9:45 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a man outside suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The victim has not yet been identified.

Prince George's County detectives were on scene late Wednesday gathering evidence and working to establish suspects and a motive in the case.

We are on scene of a fatal stabbing in the 6600 block of District Heights Parkway in District Heights. pic.twitter.com/9UNpowLCLg — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) December 16, 2021

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.