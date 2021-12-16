Man stabbed to death in District Heights, police say

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help in finding who is responsible for fatally stabbing a man in District Heights Wednesday night.
Officers responded to the stabbing scene in the 6600 block of District Heights Parkway, near District Heights Elementary School, around 9:45 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a man outside suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The victim has not yet been identified.
Prince George's County detectives were on scene late Wednesday gathering evidence and working to establish suspects and a motive in the case.
Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
