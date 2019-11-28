ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday in Elkridge.

Police said around 5:46 p.m., a 2004 Toyota traveling southbound on Washington Boulevard , just south of Montgomery Road, struck an adult male in the roadway.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his name.

The investigation is ongoing as police seek to determine the circumstances that led to the collision.

Police said there were minor lane closures following the crash, but it did not affect traffic flow.

Anyone with information related to this crash should contact Howard County police at 410-313-2200.

This is a developing story.

