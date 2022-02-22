Centreville shooting leaves man dead, suspect on the run

Fairfax County Police are still searching for the man responsible, and say the shooting does not appear random.

CENTREVILLE, Va. — A man is dead following a shooting in Centreville, Virginia, and police are still searching for the suspect responsible.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 14800 block of Bodley Square around 11:30 p.m. Arriving officers found a man dead at the scene. The suspect ran from the scene.

That suspect was described as a man in his 30s with a thin build and black hair, about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans, according to police.

Fairfax County Police say detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau continue to investigate the shooting and that multiple firearms were discovered at the scene.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random, but are still investigating the circumstances that led up to it.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call 911 immediately.