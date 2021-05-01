x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Crime

1 dead, 1 injured in car crash on I-495 in Prince George's County

One of the cars caught fire, trapping a man inside.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One person is dead and another is hurt after a two-car collision Saturday in Prince George's County.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack said they responded to the outer loop of I-495 at Kenilworth Avenue at around 3:35 a.m. following reports of a multiple-vehicle crash, according to Maryland State Police.

Police said the driver of a 2011 Honda Accord veered off the road and crashed into a 2011 Porsche Panamera, which was parked on the side of the highway.

RELATED: 200+ carjackings in DC area, dozens of juveniles arrested so far this year

RELATED: Outdoor mask mandate lifted in Prince George's County. Here's what you can expect

Police said they don't yet know why the Accord left the road. 

The crash caused the Porsche to catch fire, police said, trapping a man inside. The man, whose identity is not yet known, was declared dead at the scene. He was the only person in the car, according to police. 

The passenger of the Honda, a 24-year-old woman, was brought to the hospital to treat her injuries, according to police.

Police say the driver of the Honda, a 22-year-old Cheverly resident, was taken to the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack and then released to a family member.

Maryland State Police say they are investigating the reasons for the crash and charges are pending following the completion of that investigation.

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, Maryland counties can adopt stricter mask rules than state

RELATED: Gov. Hogan lifts outdoor mask mandate, all outdoor dining restrictions in Maryland

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.