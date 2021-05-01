1 dead, 1 injured in car crash on I-495 in Prince George's County

One of the cars caught fire, trapping a man inside.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One person is dead and another is hurt after a two-car collision Saturday in Prince George's County.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack said they responded to the outer loop of I-495 at Kenilworth Avenue at around 3:35 a.m. following reports of a multiple-vehicle crash, according to Maryland State Police.

Police said the driver of a 2011 Honda Accord veered off the road and crashed into a 2011 Porsche Panamera, which was parked on the side of the highway.

Police said they don't yet know why the Accord left the road.

The crash caused the Porsche to catch fire, police said, trapping a man inside. The man, whose identity is not yet known, was declared dead at the scene. He was the only person in the car, according to police.

The passenger of the Honda, a 24-year-old woman, was brought to the hospital to treat her injuries, according to police.

Police say the driver of the Honda, a 22-year-old Cheverly resident, was taken to the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack and then released to a family member.

Maryland State Police say they are investigating the reasons for the crash and charges are pending following the completion of that investigation.