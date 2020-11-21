One man in critical condition after Falls Church shooting

The shooting was in the 7300 block of Parkwood Court around 6 a.m.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Falls Church, Virginia, Saturday morning around 6 a.m. in the 7300 block of Parkwood Court, according to Fairfax County Police.

The man is at a hospital in the Fairfax County area, said police in its tweet Saturday afternoon.

There is no further information on this shooting right now.

