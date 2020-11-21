x
Crime

One man in critical condition after Falls Church shooting

The shooting was in the 7300 block of Parkwood Court around 6 a.m.
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Falls Church, Virginia, Saturday morning around 6 a.m. in the 7300 block of Parkwood Court, according to Fairfax County Police.

The man is at a hospital in the Fairfax County area, said police in its tweet Saturday afternoon. 

There is no further information on this shooting right now. 

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more details come into our newsroom and station.

