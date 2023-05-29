1 dead, 3 injured in Fairfax County shooting, stabbing

Police responded on Memorial Day to the 2200 block of Pimmit Run Lane in Falls Church section of Fairfax County.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting and stabbing in Fairfax County on Monday afternoon, the Fairfax County Police Department said.

Police responded on Memorial Day to the 2200 block of Pimmit Run Lane in the Falls Church section of Fairfax County.

The police department says one person was declared dead at the scene and three others were taken to area hospitals. There is no word on their current condition at this time.

Several suspects were seen running from the apartment where the shooting and stabbing took place.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

No other details have been released.

