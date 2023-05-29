1 dead, 3 injured in Fairfax County shooting, stabbing

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting and stabbing in Fairfax County on Monday afternoon, the Fairfax County Police Department said.
Police responded on Memorial Day to the 2200 block of Pimmit Run Lane in the Falls Church section of Fairfax County.
The police department says one person was declared dead at the scene and three others were taken to area hospitals. There is no word on their current condition at this time.
Several suspects were seen running from the apartment where the shooting and stabbing took place.
Police are asking residents to avoid the area.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 for updates as they become available.
The Chief of the D.C. Guardian Angels says it's time the Metro transit system consider enhanced weapon detection technology following a fatal shooting aboard a Green Line train.
A man opened fire killing another man just before noon on Sunday. The victim was pronounced dead at the Navy Yard Metro Station in Southwest D.C.
Police said two men got into an argument on the train, and one of them shot the other. It was not clear whether the two knew each other, and police have not released details about what prompted the fight. Other passengers were on board the train when the shooting happened, and according to police, they were working with detectives.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.