Man who shot teen in the face in 'armed confrontation' arrested

Glenn Myer, 61, is being held without bond, charged with aggravated malicious wounding

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — The man arrested for shooting a teen last Thursday, December 17, inside of an apartment has been identified as Glenn Allen Myer, 61, of Falls Church, Fairfax County Police said.

Officers shot Myer following a reported shooting at an apartment complex. Fairfax County Police say Myer was released from the hospital, following treatment of his injuries and was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding. He's currently being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center as both the criminal and administrative investigations of the case continue.

Fairfax Police have not yet released the names of the officers involved in the shooting. Police Chief Edwin Roessler said he needed more time to determine if there was a credible threat against those officers involved before releasing their names.

The shooting happened last Thursday in the 2000 block of Peach Orchard Drive in Falls Church.

Police said a teenager called, reporting that he had been shot in the face by a man who lived in the apartment. The teen told police that he was hiding in a bedroom, but his attacker was trying to break in, according to police.

Once on the scene, Fairfax County police confirmed that an "armed confrontation" between the officers and an individual occurred. Negotiations with those inside the apartment took place, however, the suspect who reportedly fired shots inside the apartment was still armed and was actively trying to attack the victim again, police said.

Once officers were able to make immediate entry inside the apartment, police said the responding officers were faced with gunfire -- which lead to an exchange of shots between Fairfax County police and the suspect.

"It was evident the victim’s life was in imminent danger," police said in a press release. "To preserve life, officers entered the home, and encountered a 61-year-old man from Falls Church, who was armed with a gun. Two officers discharged their weapons, striking the man in the upper body."