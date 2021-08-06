x
Another fake police officer is traveling around Frederick County. Here's what to do if he pulls you over

The man is driving a brown/bronze 2008 Ford Crown Victoria. This is the second time a police impersonator has been spotted on the roads this year.
Credit: Frederick County Sheriff's Office

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A man masquerading as a police officer is driving around Frederick County doing what appear to be fake traffic stops. 

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) said the man is driving a brown/bronze 2008 Ford Crown Victoria that has emergency equipment. Police have not yet shared the details of reported incidents, however, they are alerting the public and asking anyone who has experienced interactions with this man to call the Sheriff’s Office at 301-600-1046.

At the beginning of April, a police impersonator in the Frederick County area was also making illegal traffic stops for a two-month timeframe, according to the FCSO.

On the evening of April 11, a cop impersonator conducted a traffic stop in a black SUV with a single blue LED light bar.

The driver the "officer" pulled over told FCSO that the fake officer approached his car and did not identify himself. The driver said the "officer" then asked him if there were narcotics, guns, or bombs in his vehicle. After telling the impersonator that he did not have any of those items except for prescription pills, the driver said the "officer" asked for the pills and demanded the driver provide identification. The driver said he handed over the pills and asked the “officer” for his identification. The said “officer” went back to his SUV with the prescription pills and sped away in his vehicle, the driver told FCSO.

No matter when or why, if you are being pulled over by police, it’s important to always be vigilant and remember the following tips from officials:

  • If it is dark outside, pull over in a well-lit area

  • Look for a uniform and if the officer is in plain clothes, look for some sort of agency identifier

  • If there is no agency identifier, politely ask the officer for their proper identification

  • If they don’t provide you the proper identification, ask if you can contact the police dispatch center to verify the stop. For FCSO that number is 301-600-1046

  • Pay attention to what the officer is asking for (license, registration, proof of insurance)

  • Don’t get out of the vehicle, unless the officer is verified and has asked you to do so

  • Lastly, trust your instincts, if the stop feels “off,” then contact the FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 or 911.

