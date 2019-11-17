WASHINGTON — Fairfax County Police responded to a barricade incident near the 6200 block of Fogle Street in Franconia, Virginia on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said a man with a gun has barricaded himself inside a home. No injuries were reported, and the man was taken into custody. Residents nearby were asked to shelter in place.

This is a developing story. We will update you with more information as details are released.

