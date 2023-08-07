Fairfax Lyft driver charged with abduction after taking victim's phone, locking doors during ride

The victim, a 36-year-old woman, initially arranged the ride through Lyft in Woodbridge back on June 5.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A Fairfax man has been arrested and charged with abduction after locking his vehicle's doors after picking up a passenger during a June 5 Lyft ride.

According to Fairfax County police, a 36-year-old woman initially requested a ride through Lyft around 1:35 a.m. in the 3000 block of Golanski Blvd. in Woodbridge.

Police said the driver, Marlon Centeno Hernandez, 41, of Fairfax, took the victim's phone and locked the doors. The passenger was eventually able to get her phone back and leave the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Hernandez was arrested Friday and has a pending court date. No bond information was available.

A Lyft spokesperson told WUSA in a statement Monday that the driver has been permanently removed from the Lyft platform.

“Safety is fundamental to Lyft. We take any allegation like this incredibly seriously, and after conducting an investigation, we permanently removed the driver's account from the Lyft platform. We have been in contact with law enforcement and will continue to help in every way we can," the statement read.

