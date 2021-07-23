Fairfax Police are looking for a sex assault suspect in Vienna

A woman was sexually assaulted after a man entered her hotel room with a knife, according to police.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County need the public's help to track down a man suspected of committing a sexual assault in Vienna, Virginia, early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a reported assault of a woman at 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in the Vienna area of Fairfax County around 5 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, a woman reported that an unknown man entered her hotel room with a knife and sexually assault her, according to the Fairfax Police Department

She was treated for injuries that were considered not life threatening, police said. The suspect is described as a Black male, 5’10’’, heavy set, in his 40s, last seen wearing glasses, with a full beard, grey shirt, sweatpants, and a small black backpack. A sketch of the suspect is included below.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this suspect to please call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest. If you would like to be contacted by a detective, please provide your contact information.