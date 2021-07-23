Fairfax Police are looking for a sex assault suspect in Vienna

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County need the public's help to track down a man suspected of committing a sexual assault in Vienna, Virginia, early Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to a reported assault of a woman at 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in the Vienna area of Fairfax County around 5 a.m.
When officers arrived on scene, a woman reported that an unknown man entered her hotel room with a knife and sexually assault her, according to the Fairfax Police Department
She was treated for injuries that were considered not life threatening, police said. The suspect is described as a Black male, 5’10’’, heavy set, in his 40s, last seen wearing glasses, with a full beard, grey shirt, sweatpants, and a small black backpack. A sketch of the suspect is included below.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this suspect to please call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest. If you would like to be contacted by a detective, please provide your contact information.
Victim specialists from Fairfax Police Department's Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victims are receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.