Fairfax Co. police searching for larceny suspect on orange bike

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — If you had a package stolen or vehicle broken into earlier this month in Fair Oaks or Reston, police need your help.

Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department are looking for a man between the ages of 18 and 25 wearing a black puffer jacket, black pants, and black and white shoes.

The suspect allegedly broke into several vehicles and took packages from doorsteps in both the Fair Oaks and Reston areas from Oct. 3-4 in the late night hours. The suspect is believed to be traveling on an orange bicycle.

Anyone with additional information about these incidents is asked to please call the Fair Oaks Police station at 703-591-0966. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477). Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards.

