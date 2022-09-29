Ex-Maryland state park manager accused of raping victim multiple times

A former manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park was arrested Tuesday on rape and assault charges. Michael Browning, 71, is being held without bond.

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Detectives arrested a former Maryland state park manager Tuesday on rape and assault charges.

Investigators say 71-year-old Michael Browning sexually assaulted a woman several times over a six-month period while employed by The Maryland Park Service.

Browning is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.

According to the victim, Browning assaulted her a total of 15 times during their relationship.

She told police that the first three assaults occurred at Browning's home in Hartford County, Maryland and the subsequent rapes occurred at a home on Days Cove Road, White Marsh, Maryland.

On Sept. 27, police claim the woman responded to the Special Victims Unit Office located within Baltimore County Police Headquarters. After meeting with investigators she agreed to place a controlled phone call to Browning.

She was then put into a recorded room where she placed her phone on speaker as investigators listened in. During the call, police say she made direct statements to Browning about him forcing sexual intercourse on her when she did not want it.

Browning admitted to the assaults during the phone call and apologized, detectives claim.

Police say Browning is currently being held without bail in the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Detectives ask anyone with more information on this case, or information on any other potential victims, to call Baltimore County's Crimes Special Victim's Unit at 410-887-2223.

