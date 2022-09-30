Fight honoring DC boxing coach killed in Southeast postponed

Events DC said the Saturday night event will be rescheduled at a later date yet to be determined.

The son of a boxing coach shot and killed last week in Southeast D.C. will not be getting in the ring to fight in honor of his father on Saturday. Events DC postponed the Beltway Battles: Round 3 event scheduled for Oct. 1. Events DC has not said when the fight will be rescheduled.

Dusty Hernandez-Harrison was scheduled to fight following the death of his father, Buddy.

"The decision was made after much consideration and out of respect for the Harrison and Hernandez families, as well as the DC boxing community and the general public," Events DC said on its website. "There will be a time to get back to boxing, but this is the time for mourning and remembrance."

Buddy Harrison was shot and killed outside of his Southeast, D.C. home on Sept. 24. The Metropolitan Police Department are still searching for two shooters in this case.

Hernandez-Harrison had planned to fight Saturday before the fight was postponed. In an interview with WUSA9, he said it's what his father would have wanted.

“It made him happy to see me in the ring," the boxer said. "I think he knew that that's when I was doing all the right things in life, I was focused on being healthy."

Tickets from the October 1 event will be valid on the date of the rescheduled event, Events DC said.