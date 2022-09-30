x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Fight honoring DC boxing coach killed in Southeast postponed

Events DC said the Saturday night event will be rescheduled at a later date yet to be determined.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from September 28, 2022.

The son of a boxing coach shot and killed last week in Southeast D.C. will not be getting in the ring to fight in honor of his father on Saturday. Events DC postponed the Beltway Battles: Round 3 event scheduled for Oct. 1. Events DC has not said when the fight will be rescheduled.

Dusty Hernandez-Harrison was scheduled to fight following the death of his father, Buddy. 

"The decision was made after much consideration and out of respect for the Harrison and Hernandez families, as well as the DC boxing community and the general public," Events DC said on its website. "There will be a time to get back to boxing, but this is the time for mourning and remembrance."

Buddy Harrison was shot and killed outside of his Southeast, D.C. home on Sept. 24. The Metropolitan Police Department are still searching for two shooters in this case. 

Hernandez-Harrison had planned to fight Saturday before the fight was postponed. In an interview with WUSA9, he said it's what his father would have wanted.  

“It made him happy to see me in the ring," the boxer said. "I think he knew that that's when I was doing all the right things in life, I was focused on being healthy." 

 RELATED: ‘I’m one of them, I’m no better’: Local man donates to the homeless every week

RELATED: 'Made him happy to see me in the ring' | Boxer dedicates upcoming fight to father shot, killed in DC

Tickets from the October 1 event will be valid on the date of the rescheduled event, Events DC said.

For information on refunds, click here

RELATED: DC boxing coach killed outside of his home, police continue to search for suspects

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out