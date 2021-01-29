Suspect wanted for beating 85-year-old man on train, Metro Transit Police say

The victim is in critical but stable condition, according to a tweet from Metro authorities.

ARLINGTON, Va. — An elderly man was hospitalized Thursday night when he was assaulted on a Metro train, and police are searching the man responsible.

Metropolitan Transit Police said the crime happened aboard an Orange Line train near the Rosslyn station just before 7 p.m. In a tweet, MTPD said an 85-year-old man, who has not been identified, was beaten and taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, but expected to recover.

A Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority spokesperson told WUSA9 that the suspect was panhandling and struck the 85-year-old several times when he refused to give money.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in the case. They shared a still photo of a man caught on camera. He's seen wearing dark clothing and is wearing a backpack across the front of his body.

SEEKING TO IDENTIFY: Metro Transit Police seeks public’s assistance to identify suspect in a felony assault aboard Orange Line train near Rosslyn. Victim 85 y/o male in critical but stable condition. #wmata pic.twitter.com/VupOfGaehG — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) January 29, 2021