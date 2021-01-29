Suspect wanted for beating 85-year-old man on train, Metro Transit Police say

ARLINGTON, Va. — An elderly man was hospitalized Thursday night when he was assaulted on a Metro train, and police are searching the man responsible.
Metropolitan Transit Police said the crime happened aboard an Orange Line train near the Rosslyn station just before 7 p.m. In a tweet, MTPD said an 85-year-old man, who has not been identified, was beaten and taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, but expected to recover.
A Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority spokesperson told WUSA9 that the suspect was panhandling and struck the 85-year-old several times when he refused to give money.
Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in the case. They shared a still photo of a man caught on camera. He's seen wearing dark clothing and is wearing a backpack across the front of his body.
Anyone who can help identify this man, or who knows where he might be is asked to call Metro Transit Police at 202-962-2121 or their tip to "MyMTPD" (696873).
