Police investigate stabbing in Dupont Circle

A call came in just before 10 p.m. about a man who had been stabbed in the 2000 block of P Street – near Hopkins Street.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a stabbing in the Dupont Circle area on Wednesday night.

Police at the scene said the victim was conscious and breathing when he was taken to an area hospital. However, homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

The condition of the victim isn't yet known. There has been no suspect information that has been released.

No other information was immediately available.

