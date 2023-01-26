Teacher's assistant at Virginia preschool charged with assault of 5-year-old

Police said other school personnel were there during the incident and reported the matter to school administration who notified police.

DUMFRIES, Va. — A teacher's assistant at a preschool in Prince William County is facing charges after police say she assaulted a 5-year-old boy at school Tuesday.

Officers responded on Wednesday to Washington-Reid Preschool Center located at 16108 Dumfries Road in Dumfries to investigate the incident in which a student was alleged to have been assaulted by a teacher assistant.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the investigation revealed the victim, a 5-year-old student, and a teacher’s assistant, identified as Sharon Lee Bryan, 54, were in the gymnasium when she's alleged to have placed the student on a chair. When the student got up from the chair and sat on the ground, police say Bryan stepped on the student’s leg.

The student later went home with a family member. Police said other school personnel were there during the incident and reported the matter to school administration who notified police.

The boy did not have injuries, according to police.

Bryan, who is an employee with Prince William County Public Schools, was charged with assault and battery.

She has been released and is awaiting a court date.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.

No other information on this case has been released.