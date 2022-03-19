At least 28 people injured, 1 dead after Arkansas car show shooting

Police have confirmed that at least 28 people, including children, were shot and injured Saturday night. One person is dead.

DUMAS, Ark. — At least one person is dead and 28 people are injured after a shooting happened at a car show in Dumas, Arkansas on Saturday.

According to officials, the shooting began around 7:15 p.m. when multiple people reportedly fired into the crowd.

Police say that children were injured during the shooting. At least five people were taken by helicopter to hospitals in the area.

One person has been arrested in connection to the shooting, but police are still searching for others who may have been involved.

The Arkansas State Police are assisting the Dumas Police Department in the search for additional suspects.

Police held a press conference Sunday afternoon where they answered questions related to the incident.

Authorities said in the presser that they have identified the victim that died as a result of the shooting as 23-year-old Cameron Shaffer of Jacksonville.

The incident is being described as a 'gun fight' involving two different people and police said that Shaffer was not one of the people involved in the altercation.

Of the victims, authorities said that at least 5 were children: 11-years-old, 9-years-old, 8-years-old, 23-months, and 19-months.

During the presser, it was said that police are searching for a second suspect