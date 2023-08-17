DUI driver strikes, kills pedestrian in NW DC

The victim’s identify is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Wednesday night at the intersection of 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest.

At 9 p.m., police say a pedestrian was crossing Pennsylvania Avenue, southbound against the light, at the same time a 2018 Kia Sorento was traveling east on Pennsylvania Avenue, with a green light signal.

Investigators say this is when the Kia struck the pedestrian in the center lane.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and took the pedestrian to an area hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, the pedestrian was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say the driver of the Kia cooperated with the investigation, but did show signs of impairment.

Therefore, the driver was placed under arrest for DUI following the deadly crash.

This case remains under investigation by detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit.

As part of the investigation, detectives will consult with the United States Attorney’s Office regarding any other potential charges.

The victim’s identify is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

