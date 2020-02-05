x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

crime

Drivers who stole 3 Teslas from Fairfax dealership lead police on chase

A suspect is under arrest for the early morning police chase, officials said.
Credit: FCPD

TYSONS, Va. — Police were lead on a chase early in the morning Friday after three Teslas were stolen from a dealership in Tyson's Corner.

Fairfax County police said that the cars were stolen around 3 a.m. Friday from the dealership. Officers tried to stop the first Tesla on Virginia Route 7 near the Beltway, but the driver of the car refused to stop or slow down, police said.

A chase began shortly after, going down Leesburg Pike and crashing. The driver then took off on foot.

Another chase of the other stolen Tesla lead officers on the Capital Beltway. According to police, the drivers in those two stolen cars ditched the vehicle around Little River Turnpike and immediately ran.

One suspect has been apprehended, but the other two drivers are still on the loose. According to police, there were passengers in Tesla with the suspect who also were arrested.

No one was injured in any of the three crashes, and it's unclear how or what specific dealership the cars were taken from. Fairfax County Police said the investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Case of 16-year-old charged in deadly Frederick Fair assault will stay in juvenile court

RELATED: Maryland car wash owner criminally charged for not closing, violating Gov. Hogan's executive order

RELATED: Police: Woman stabbed by man in cowboy hat while she was drinking coffee

RELATED: Police: DC resident threw a Molotov cocktail at a police cruiser

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news. 