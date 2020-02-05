Drivers who stole 3 Teslas from Fairfax dealership lead police on chase

A suspect is under arrest for the early morning police chase, officials said.

TYSONS, Va. — Police were lead on a chase early in the morning Friday after three Teslas were stolen from a dealership in Tyson's Corner.

Fairfax County police said that the cars were stolen around 3 a.m. Friday from the dealership. Officers tried to stop the first Tesla on Virginia Route 7 near the Beltway, but the driver of the car refused to stop or slow down, police said.

A chase began shortly after, going down Leesburg Pike and crashing. The driver then took off on foot.

Another chase of the other stolen Tesla lead officers on the Capital Beltway. According to police, the drivers in those two stolen cars ditched the vehicle around Little River Turnpike and immediately ran.

One suspect has been apprehended, but the other two drivers are still on the loose. According to police, there were passengers in Tesla with the suspect who also were arrested.