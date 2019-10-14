LAUREL, Md. — Laurel Police have made an arrest in the fatal collision that killed a pedestrian in Laurel, Md. Saturday evening.

Authorities responded to the intersection of Gorman Avenue and 11th St. at 10:42 p.m. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they saw an adult male suffering from multiple injuries, but the driver of the car had fled the scene before they got there. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Laurel Police Chief Russ Hamill said sharp-eyed citizens helped provide vital information that led to the arrest of Misael Edgardo Cruz Celis, 30, on Sunday.

Witnesses said they saw a four-door white or gray sedan leave the scene. Police received a tip about a white Toyota Corolla with front-end damage and a broken windshield on the southbound shoulder of Interstate 95 and were able to trace the car's license plate and registration back to Silver Spring, Md.

Laurel Police tracked down the Toyota Corolla Celis drove during the hit and run.

There, Laurel Police said they found numerous pieces of evidence from the car and detained Celis, who later admitted to his involvement in the hit and run.

Celis faces charges of vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence and a hit and run.

