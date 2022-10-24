'Think about the people you're doing it to' | Dozens of car windows smashed in Arlington

Between the evening of Oct. 20 and the early morning hours of Oct. 21, the windows of 23 vehicles were smashed.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Dozens of cars were recently found with smashed windows in Arlington, Virginia. One of them belonged to Julia Armstrong.

She tells WUSA9 she woke up Friday around 5 a.m. and walked to her car to find "what looked to be a bullet hole." She says she didn't find a bullet but when she opened the door everything shattered.

She had parked her car the night before on North Garfield Street in Clarendon.

"I only have collision, not liability, so it's out of pocket. I was very frustrated. I just can't believe somebody would do that," said Armstrong.

Arlington County Police tell WUSA9 they received reports that between the evening of Oct. 20 and the early morning hours of Oct. 21, the windows of 23 vehicles were smashed.

Armstrong's car is not listed in that initial report. Police say the vehicles varied in make and model and that there was no suspect description.

Armstrong was surprised when she first heard about all the other damaged vehicles.

"You don't see this very often and it's sad that it's like a string of events as well," she said.

Armstrong is grateful no one has been hurt.

"I mean as much as everything sucks, it's just a car," she explained. "Thankfully this time around no one was hurt.".

To whoever is responsible, she asks them to think about the people before smashing any more windows.

"You don't know what someone's going through when you do something like that. and financially it set me back quite a bit. It's just a lot to do to random people. People who don't deserve it" she said.