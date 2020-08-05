Man dead, teen in critical condition after double stabbing on Metro, police say

The stabbing occurred on a train at the Capitol Heights Station.

WASHINGTON — Metro Transit Police say a man has died and a teenager is in critical condition after a stabbing incident Thursday evening aboard a Metro train at the Capitol Heights Station.

Shortly before 8 p.m., MTPD and paramedics responded to a reported stabbing on the Metro. When they arrived, officers said they found two victims, an adult male and a juvenile male. Both victims had "severe lacerations consistent with stab wounds."

The first responders performed first aid on both victims, and the teenager was transported to a hospital in extremely critical condition. Despite life-saving measures the adult succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have a 23-year-old in custody and recovered a knife at the scene, and said they do not believe any other suspects at large.

The Capitol Heights Station is currently closed for the ongoing police investigation, and is expected to reopen Friday morning.