1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Southeast DC stabbing

The two men were found stabbed in a home. Police are working to figure out if there was a third person involved, or if the two men stabbed each other.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead and another is hospitalized with critical injuries following a stabbing in a Southeast D.C. home.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 100 block of 56th Place Southeast for a report of a stabbing around 1:20 a.m. on Friday. Once on scene they found one man dead on the scene, and another suffering injuries described as critical. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police say it happened in a single-family duplex and are working to figure out if there was a third person involved or if the two men stabbed each other. So far, police have not released any information about a possible suspect in this case.

According to a MPD Watch Commander with D.C.'s Sixth District, police also responded to a building just down the street. Officers thought they had located a possible suspect in the stabbings, and called for backup for a possible barricade situation.

However, once officers were able to enter that building, no one was found inside.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this case to contact them at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

The stabbings follow a particularly violent night in the District. In about a four-hour span Thursday night, four people were hurt and one person was killed in a series of shootings across D.C.