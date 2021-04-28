x
Suspect in violent Silver Spring home invasion arrested nearly 20 years later thanks to DNA from a sock

Stacy Howard Moore was arrested last week for the crime that happened in 2003, Montgomery County Police said
Credit: Montgomery County Police

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Hyattsville man has been arrested for his role in a violent home invasion and robbery that happened 18 years ago in Silver Spring, according to detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department. 

According to police, the initial investigation began around 9 p.m. on January 22, 2003 when officers responded to an apartment in the 9100 block of Piney Branch Road for a reported home invasion.

Investigators determined that a 31-year-old father was at home with his three young children and his wife when suspects with handguns, who identified themselves as police officers, came to the front door. They threatened the father and forced themselves into the apartment.

The suspects threatened the family and bound them with duct tape. Police said the husband was stabbed, bleach was poured on him, and threatened to cut out his eyes. The suspects also heated up a knife on the stove and held it to the husband's neck. They even threatened to shoot the two children, who were 5 and 7 at the time.

Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

Two an a half hours after the suspects entered the home, the father's 22-year-old brother came into the apartment. He was similarly tied up with duct tape and bleach was poured on him, according to police. The suspects stole property and took off. The homeowners eventually freed themselves and called 9-1-1.

During the course of the investigation, detectives found socks at the apartment that they learned the suspects had used to cover their hands during the crime. The socks and additional evidence was collected on the scene.  

Credit: Montgomery County Police

Nearly two decades later, on March 22, 2021, the Montgomery County Police Department's crime lab received a notice through  the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) that DNA found on one of the socks matched that of 48-year-old Stacy Howard Moore. 

On April 2, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Moore charging him with first-degree burglary, the use of a handgun during the commission of a felony, three counts of armed robbery, five counts of first-degree assault, and five counts of false imprisonment.

Moore was arrested on April 22 and is being held without bond.

Detectives are still working to find the two other suspects in this case, and ask anyone who may have information to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100.

