18-year-old arrested in District Heights attempted carjacking

The suspect was unable to start the victim's car and ran from the scene.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — Police have arrested an 18-year-old who they say attempted to carjack someone in District Heights Wednesday night.

Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Lorring Drive in District Heights. The victim told officers the suspect had demanded his car keys at gunpoint.

The victim complied, but when the suspect entered the victim’s car, he was unable to start the engine. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Officers say someone matching the suspect's description was spotted nearby in the 3000 block of Donnell Drive. 

The suspect was then taken into custody without incident. Police said a loaded handgun, with an extended magazine, was recovered from his waistband.

The suspect was identified as Messiah Jones, 18, of District Heights.

Jones is facing charges of armed carjacking and possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information about the incident should call detectives at 301-516-3788.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online by clicking here

