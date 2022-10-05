Deputy mayor suspended over assault allegations

The Mayor's Office has confirmed Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart has been suspended pending an investigation into an assault charge in Arlington on Saturday, Oct. 1.

ARLINGTON, Va. — DC Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Chris Geldart has been suspended for allegedly choking someone during a dispute outside of a gym in Arlington on Saturday.

Mayor Muriel Bowser's office confirmed on Wednesday that Geldart, 53, has been suspended pending an investigation into the allegations.

Around 5:22 p.m. on Oct. 3, officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Wilson Boulevard for reports of an assault days prior. Police determined that around 12:25 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, Geldart and another man got into a verbal fight after the door of Geldart's parked car hit the door of the other man's car. The fight escalated, and police say Geldart grabbed the other man by the throat.

Detectives say during the course of the investigation, a suspect description was developed and on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the victim responded to the Office of the Magistrate, completed a criminal complaint and a warrant for Assault and Battery was issued. Geldart was notified by telephone of the warrant, turned himself in and was released on a summons.

"We take any accusations seriously and are reviewing the matter," Bowser's office said in a statement to WUSA9. "While it is under review, Deputy Mayor Geldart is on leave. Unfortunately, it sounds like something that happens to a lot of people — a dispute over something minor — and we hope it is resolved quickly."

Bowser appointed Geldart to his current position on Jan. 28, 2021. He had previously served as the District’s operational lead during the emergency response to COVID-19 and director of the Department of Public Works. Prior to that he worked as director of the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency from 2012-2017.

On the federal government level, Geldart served as the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Director of the National Capital Region Coordination Office. Before joining FEMA in April 2007, Mr. Geldart worked for the State of Maryland as Assistant Director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details.