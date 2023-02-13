Deputies investigate triple shooting in Charles Co.

One of the three victims is in critical condition. There is no word on the other two victims' conditions at this time.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Deputies are investigating a triple shooting in Charles County that left one person in critical condition Monday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from Charles County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Indianhead Highway and Laurel Drive in the Bryans Road area of the county around 2 p.m.

When deputies arrived they found three people in a car. All three of the people had been shot. One of the three victims is in critical condition. There is no word on the other two victims' conditions at this time.

It is unclear if the victims were shot in the car or at a different location.

Deputies have not released any information regarding a suspect or a motive in this case at this time.

This is a developing story. More details will be available at this time.

