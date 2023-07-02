Delivery driver's car stolen while on the job in Takoma Park

On Tuesday around 6:40 p.m., police responded to the 7000 block of Carroll Avenue for the report of a stolen car.

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — Police are searching for a suspect after a food delivery driver claims his car was stolen while on the job in Takoma Park, Maryland on Tuesday.

Around 6:40 p.m., Takoma Park Police responded to the 7000 block of Carroll Avenue for the report of a stolen car. The victim says he was delivering food when his car was taken.

Authorities describe the stolen car as a 2019 gray Honda Civic, with the Virginia license plate TTU1834.

Police say the outstanding car has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) stolen vehicle database.

Detectives continue to search for a suspect and the stolen vehicle.

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing

Anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call the Takoma Police Department at 301-270-1100.

