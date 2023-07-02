x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Delivery driver's car stolen while on the job in Takoma Park

On Tuesday around 6:40 p.m., police responded to the 7000 block of Carroll Avenue for the report of a stolen car.

More Videos

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — Police are searching for a suspect after a food delivery driver claims his car was stolen while on the job in Takoma Park, Maryland on Tuesday. 

Around 6:40 p.m., Takoma Park Police responded to the 7000 block of Carroll Avenue for the report of a stolen car. The victim says he was delivering food when his car was taken.

Authorities describe the stolen car as a 2019 gray Honda Civic, with the Virginia license plate TTU1834.

Police say the outstanding car has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) stolen vehicle database. 

Detectives continue to search for a suspect and the stolen vehicle.

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing 

Anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call the Takoma Police Department at 301-270-1100. 

WATCH NEXT: Kia, Hyundai thefts made up one-third of DC's stolen cars in early January, police say

Own a Hyundai or Kia? Well, you should know they’ve proven to be popular brands for car thieves in D.C. this year.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), those two brands accounted for 31% of all stolen cars in D.C. through the first three weeks of the year.

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out