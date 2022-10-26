x
Crime

Death of infant child investigated as homicide in DC

An autopsy revealed that the 1.5-month-old died from injuries consistent with an assault, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

WASHINGTON — Detectives are now investigating the death of a 1.5-month-old baby as a homicide.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2022, police were called to a home in the unit block of 61st Street, Northeast. When officers arrived they found an infant girl who was unconscious and unresponsive. 

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services took the baby girl, later identified as 1.5-month-old Storm Serenity Frazier, to an area hospital where she died.

An autopsy revealed that Storm died from injuries consistent with an assault, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Her death has been ruled as a homicide. 

No arrested have been made in connection to Storm's death. No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099. People can remain anonymous by texting the tip line at 50411. 

