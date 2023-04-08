20-year-old Maryland man charged with murder for shooting, killing a man on U Street

The victim in this shooting has been identified as 19-year-old Andre Baker, of Southeast, D.C.

WASHINGTON — A Maryland man is in custody facing charges for his involvement in a deadly shooting on U Street in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning.

Police have arrested 20-year-old David Botchway of Gwynn Oak, Maryland and charged him with first degree murder while armed for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of a 19-year-old.

At 5:04 a.m., officers were already near the 1200 block of U Street when they heard the sound of gunshots. They responded a short time later.

At the scene, officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Police say the man was shot multiple times.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, pronounced the victim dead.

Investigators say the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further examination.

Later on Saturday, police arrested and charged Botchway with murder.

