Waldorf stabbing leaves woman injured, man dead

WALDORF, Md. — Police are investigating a deadly overnight stabbing in Waldorf, Maryland.
On Tuesday at 12:17 a.m., officers responded to the 12700 block of Pearson Drive for the report of a stabbing. At the scene, officers located two people who had been stabbed inside the house. A woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A man, identified as 62-year-old Timothy Portzen, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The stabbing appears to be an isolated incident.
Detectives are pursuing leads and no additional details are available at this time.
Anyone with information may contact Detective Worley at 301-609-6518. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3 Intel mobile app.
The investigation into this deadly stabbing is active and ongoing.
