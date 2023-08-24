Virginia man shot and killed in NW DC

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Larry Thomas of Triangle, Virginia.

WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway in Northwest D.C. after a man was shot and killed early Thursday.

At 4:37 a.m., officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of gunshot sounds in the 3600 block of 16th Street, Northwest.

At the scene, officers located a man who had been shot.

DC Fire and Emergency Service responded to the scene where they pronounced the victim dead. The victim remained on scene until taken to the Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner for further evaluation.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Larry Thomas of Triangle, Virginia.

Detectives have not said what led up to the deadly shooting nor identified any suspects in connection.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

