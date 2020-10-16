Woman dead in Southeast DC shooting, police investigating

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of 37th Street, SE.

WASHINGTON — A woman is dead following a shooting in Southeast DC Friday morning.

The shooting was reported around 3:16 a.m. in the 3700 block of 37th Street, SE and police are investigating, according to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Responding officers found the woman shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead on the scene, a police public information officer told WUSA9.

Details are limited Friday morning.

The woman has not yet been identified. Police say there is no information on a suspect or suspects in the shooting, and information about what led up to the shooting has not yet been released.

Alert: Shooting investigation at in the 300 block of 37th Street, SE. No lookout at this time

DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 16, 2020