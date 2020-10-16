Woman dead in Southeast DC shooting, police investigating

WASHINGTON — A woman is dead following a shooting in Southeast DC Friday morning.
The shooting was reported around 3:16 a.m. in the 3700 block of 37th Street, SE and police are investigating, according to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department.
Responding officers found the woman shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead on the scene, a police public information officer told WUSA9.
Details are limited Friday morning.
The woman has not yet been identified. Police say there is no information on a suspect or suspects in the shooting, and information about what led up to the shooting has not yet been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest details.