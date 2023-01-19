Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast DC

The shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, MPD said.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said responding officers found a man who was not conscious nor breathing and had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead. Homicide investigators were called to the scene.

No information on the victim's identity nor suspects has been released.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

