Man arrested in Burke Centre Parkway crash that killed teen

The crash happened on July 18 around 9 p.m. on Burke Centre Parkway, right outside of Burke Shopping Center in Fairfax County.

BURKE, Va. — A 42-year-old man is facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the crash that claimed the life 17-year-old girl in July.

Police say the driver of a 2014 Cadillac XTS4, an adult man, was heading west on Burke Centre Parkway, when a teenage driver in a 2023 Kia Forte was attempting to exit a parking lot onto the same road and was struck by the driver of the Cadillac.

One of the vehicles burst into flames on impact. The teenage driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say three teenage passengers in the Kia Forte were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Cadillac was transported to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said their Crash Reconstruction Unit determined the driver was going nearly double the 40 mph speed limit moments prior to the crash.

On Tuesday, police announced they arrested Jose Angel Zelaya, 42, of Burke, on charges of involuntary manslaughter.

He is being held on no bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. All three other passengers remain hospitalized.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have information about this case. Those with information should call the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.