WASHINGTON — Prince Georges County Police are investigating after discovering a decomposed body in Oxon Cove Park on Sunday.
According to authorities, the adult male was found in the water along a pathway where the pathway meets the water.
This is ongoing investigation. No other details have been released at the time.
RELATED: Body of missing Sumter 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams found in landfill
RELATED: Police investigating after man found dead in Hyattsville, Md.
Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.