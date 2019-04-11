WASHINGTON — Prince Georges County Police are investigating after discovering a decomposed body in Oxon Cove Park on Sunday.

According to authorities, the adult male was found in the water along a pathway where the pathway meets the water.

This is ongoing investigation. No other details have been released at the time.

