Beware of con men claiming to work for us, DC Water warns

WASHINGTON — DC Water cautioned customers to beware of people claiming to represent the water services company to gain access to their home. The utility said it was made aware Friday of a police report that says two suspects who claimed to be from DC Water tried to forcefully enter a home on M Street, SE.
Police say the men, dressed as construction workers, said they “needed to check pipes inside the home. The homeowner refused to let them in, at which point the suspects produced a handgun and tried to force their way into the home.”
The homeowner was able to get the door shut, police say, and the suspects fled the location.
DC Water released a statement Friday that notified customers of the report and said the men are not employed by DC Water.
“Our crews will not try to gain access to a property without prior authorization,” DC Water said. If someone claiming to be from DC Water shows up at your door asking for access, please do not let them in.”
The utility asked customers to call 911 if they fear for their safety and the company’s Customer Care Department to report any suspicious behavior.
The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $1000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the suspects’ arrest.
DC Water provided the following information and advice to help customers verify the identity of anyone claiming to represent the water services company.
- Customers should ask for identification from anyone who arrives at their home claiming to be from DC Water (to see the uniform, visit dcwater.com/employees)
- DC Water does not dispatch a technician to investigate high water usage or test water quality without the customer requesting the service
- DC Water employees drive distinctly marked DC Water vehicles with DC municipal license plates, wear uniforms with DC Water logo patches and always carry a District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority photo identification card
- DC Water does not make calls asking for financial information. If you are contacted and asked for bank information, it is probably a scam. You are advised to hang up and call the Customer Care Department to report the incident at the number below
- To report suspicious behavior, call DC Water’s Customer Care Department at (202) 354-3600
RELATED: DC Water is offering some people up to $5,000 dollars to help cover flooding repairs in Northeast
RELATED: 'What can we do about it?' | DC Mayor calls for analysis of flooding, sewage backup in Northeast