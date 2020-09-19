Beware of con men claiming to work for us, DC Water warns

Men who said they represented the utility tried to forcefully enter a D.C. home Friday

WASHINGTON — DC Water cautioned customers to beware of people claiming to represent the water services company to gain access to their home. The utility said it was made aware Friday of a police report that says two suspects who claimed to be from DC Water tried to forcefully enter a home on M Street, SE.

Police say the men, dressed as construction workers, said they “needed to check pipes inside the home. The homeowner refused to let them in, at which point the suspects produced a handgun and tried to force their way into the home.”

The homeowner was able to get the door shut, police say, and the suspects fled the location.

DC Water released a statement Friday that notified customers of the report and said the men are not employed by DC Water.

“Our crews will not try to gain access to a property without prior authorization,” DC Water said. If someone claiming to be from DC Water shows up at your door asking for access, please do not let them in.”

The utility asked customers to call 911 if they fear for their safety and the company’s Customer Care Department to report any suspicious behavior.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $1000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the suspects’ arrest.

MPD seeks assistance in identifying two suspects. who posed as utility workers, in an Burglary One While Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on 9/18/20 in the 3000 blk of M St, SE.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/TlbKejsnJQ pic.twitter.com/G9dRm8L8aZ — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 18, 2020

DC Water provided the following information and advice to help customers verify the identity of anyone claiming to represent the water services company.