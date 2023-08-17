6 shot, 2 killed, 1 stabbed in violent night in DC

Police are asking for the public's help to track down the people responsible in these incidents.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating a slew of violent crimes across D.C. Wednesday night. In the span of just a few hours, six people were shot, two of them fatally, and one person was stabbed.

Around 7 p.m., officers were called to 1200 block of Sumner Road in Southeast D.C. for a report of a shooting. Shortly after officers got on scene, they got a report of a 32-year-old man who had walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say that man, identified as Justin Garland, later died from his injuries.

Then, around 9:20 p.m., two people were shot and one was killed near the Columbia Heights Metro station near the intersection of 14th and Irving Streets. Police say one man was pronounced dead on the scene, and another man, thought to be a bystander, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Less than 15 minutes later, officers were called to investigate a stabbing near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Malcolm X Avenue in Southeast. Responding officers found a man stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. His current condition is not known.

Police in Southeast, D.C. were then called to the 200 block of 37th Place Southeast for another shooting around 11 p.m. A man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Police said they were on the lookout for a silver Audi with dark tint, but additional information has not been made public.

Thirty minutes later, police in Northeast D.C. say two more people were shot. Officers were called to the 900 block of Division Avenue for a shooting. Officers found a man and a woman who had been shot. While interviewing the two victims, police were approached by a third man.

That man told police he was involved in a crash with a person thought to be the suspect in the earlier shooting. They pulled over to exchange information and the suspect hit the man in the head with his gun and shot at him. The suspect in this case is described as a Black man between 20 and 40 years old. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a black shirt and a black hat.