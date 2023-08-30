2 shot, 1 stabbed in DC violence early Wednesday

Police are still investigating and searching for suspects.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating three violent crimes in the early morning hours of Wednesday. In two cases, police are still searching for the person or people responsible.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were first called to the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue Northeast just after midnight. Police were called there after Shotspotter detected 23 shots fired in the area. Investigators found multiple shell casings in the area as well.

A man was found in the area who had been shot in the leg. He told the officers that he had stopped in the area to get gas when unknown men began shooting. The man noticed he was shot, and was taken to the hospital for treatment by DC Fire and EMS.

Then, around 2:30 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 5000 block of Bass Place Southeast for a report of a shooting. The responding officer found a man shot several times. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. His current condition is not known at this time.

A short time later, around 4:15 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 2500 block of of 36th Street Southeast. Once on scene, they found a man in a large pool of blood who had been stabbed. He told investigators that he had gotten in a fight with his son, and his son stabbed him with a pocket knife. The son left the house before police got there, but was tracked down a short time later. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. The son was also hospitalized, but placed under arrest.