DC to enforce curfew to address youth crime

Officers will patrol these seven focus areas around DC.

WASHINGTON — Authorities will begin enforcing a youth curfew as part of ongoing efforts to address crime in the District. Acting Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith announced for the curfew enforcement pilot program during a wide-ranging press conference on public safety on Friday.

The pilot program was launched in partnership with the DC Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services. Officers from MPD's Youth and Family Engagement Bureau will patrol seven initial focus areas to identify juveniles in violation of curfew.

The seven areas are as follows:

Chinatown and Navy Yard

U Street area

Howard/Banneker

14th Street between Otis and Spring Road NW

4000 Georgia Avenue NW

4400-4600 Benning Road SE

1300 Congress Street SE

"Our goal here is to make sure our youth are safe. Parents, we want you to know where your kids are overnight," Smith said Friday.

The curfew is in place for anyone under the age of 18. It will be in place from Sunday through Thursday from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m.

According to MPD, those who violate curfew will be brought to the Department of Rehabilitation Services where the agency will connect with the youth and their families to proactively engage them and offer rehabilitative support.

"The goal isn't to arrest our young people, but we want to ensure the safety of our youth here in the District of Columbia," Smith said.

D.C. has had a curfew on the books in the past, but it is not routinely enforced.

Deputy Mayor Lindsey Appiah said they have seen a pattern of criminal activity involving young people, and the curfew is an opportunity to connect young people with services they may need.

In addition to the curfew pilot program, the District will be adding 50 CCT cameras throughout the city, with a commitment to double the number of cameras over the next two years.

While addressing what comes next in the District's crimefighting strategy, Smith and other city officials also pointed to progress being made.

Smith said that when she was appointed acting chief, D.C. was experiencing a 60% increase in robberies. Smith said the department has looked at data to launch the Robbery Suppression Initiative last month.

Since launching the initiative, Smith said the department has seen a 21% decrease in robberies. Smith said robberies and carjackings were driving violent crime numbers, as well as fear of crime citywide.

Since launching the initiative, officers assigned to the unit have arrested 30 people and taken 26 guns off the streets.