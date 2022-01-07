DC teen charged with 15 crimes, including carjacking and robbery

WASHINGTON — Police say a teenager in the District is facing multiple charges linked to several carjackings and robberies in D.C.
According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department's Car Jacking Task Force (MPD), the unidentified 15-year-old was arrested on June 29.
The teen faces charges for crimes that occurred between June 13 and June 29, with three armed robberies and an assault with a dangerous weapon (gun) allegedly happening within 90 minutes on June 19.
Incidents include:
- June 13 - Armed Carjacking
- June 19 - Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), three charges of Armed Robbery (Gun), Theft One
- June 21 - Two charges Armed Carjacking (Gun)
- June 24 - Two charges of Armed Carjacking (Gun)
- June 29 - Armed Robbery (Gun), Theft One
When the teen was taken into custody Wednesday, officers say they found a gun on him, leading him to also be charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.
