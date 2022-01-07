DC teen charged with 15 crimes, including carjacking and robbery

The teen faces charges for 15 crimes that occurred between June 13 and June 29.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police say a teenager in the District is facing multiple charges linked to several carjackings and robberies in D.C.

According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department's Car Jacking Task Force (MPD), the unidentified 15-year-old was arrested on June 29.

The teen faces charges for crimes that occurred between June 13 and June 29, with three armed robberies and an assault with a dangerous weapon (gun) allegedly happening within 90 minutes on June 19.

Incidents include:

June 13 - Armed Carjacking

June 19 - Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), three charges of Armed Robbery (Gun), Theft One

June 21 - Two charges Armed Carjacking (Gun)

June 24 - Two charges of Armed Carjacking (Gun)

June 29 - Armed Robbery (Gun), Theft One

When the teen was taken into custody Wednesday, officers say they found a gun on him, leading him to also be charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

READ NEXT: