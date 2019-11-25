WASHINGTON — On Monday, police arrested a teenager in connection to a slew of commercial burglaries that occurred in Montgomery County.

The four suspected burglaries occurred from Nov.13 - Nov.21, beginning with the theft of a Mercedes at the Lindsay Ford dealership in Wheaton.

Montgomery County Police said the teen broke a glass door and entered the showroom around 3 a.m. on Nov.13, stealing a car. That same night, police were alerted to a burglary alarm going off at the Target on Veirs Mills Road down the street from the Lindsay Ford dealership. The suspect was seen on surveillance video breaking the glass door to the Target, but fled the scene after being unable to break a second door.

According to authorities, the next burglary attempts were a week later on Nov.21, where the suspect attempted to break into another Lindsay Ford dealership on Veir Mills Road around 2:56 a.m. There, the teen was seen on surveillance video breaking a glass door to get into the dealership.

That same night at around 3:10 a.m., an officer on patrol at the Wheaton Mall responded to an alarm going off at the Dicks Sporting Goods. According to police, a broken window was discovered.

Around an hour later, other Wheaton patrol officers spotted the teen in downtown Wheaton and were able to match him to the description of the suspect in the Dick's Sporting Goods and Lindsay Ford burglaries. The teen was arrested and charged with both auto theft and burglary.

A press release from Montgomery County Police said that the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services declined to place the juvenile suspect in custody, and instead he was turned over to Montgomery County Juvenile Services.

