DC Police search for robbery, sex assault suspects

One woman was robbed at gunpoint and another was assaulted Sunday, according to police.

WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. are searching for two people who are accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint and sexually abusing another. Surveillance video captured one of the wanted men on camera.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit are asking for the public's help to identify and locate the two suspects. The incident happened just after midnight on Sunday at the intersection of 13th and Girard Streets, Northeast.

Around 12:30 a.m., police say one of the suspects showed a gun and took property from one of the women. Police did not say what the person took. At the same time, another man "engaged in forced sexual acts" with the other woman. The two suspects took off and have not been arrested.

Police described the armed suspect as a man between 20 to 30 years old. He is thought to be between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing all black clothes and a black ski mask.

The other suspect is described as between 25 and 30 years old, between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall. Police say he has a stocky build and a slight beard. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Police are hoping to identify a person of interest who used the victim's stolen credit card after the incident. Surveillance images of that person are below.