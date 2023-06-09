Rideshare driver shot when dropping someone off in Southeast DC

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 100 block of 35th Street Southeast for a report of a shooting just before 5 a.m. When investigators arrived, they learned that the driver was dropping off a passenger in the area. As he was driving away, someone tried to jump in his car. The driver told police he heard a loud bang, but didn't realize he had been shot until he got to his home in Maryland. He was able to drive himself to the hospital for treatment, and is expected to survive.