Rideshare driver shot when dropping someone off in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A rideshare driver was hospitalized after being shot in Southeast D.C. Police are still searching for the person responsible.
Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 100 block of 35th Street Southeast for a report of a shooting just before 5 a.m. When investigators arrived, they learned that the driver was dropping off a passenger in the area. As he was driving away, someone tried to jump in his car. The driver told police he heard a loud bang, but didn't realize he had been shot until he got to his home in Maryland. He was able to drive himself to the hospital for treatment, and is expected to survive.
Right now, police have not released any information about a possible suspect in this case. Anyone who may know something about what happened is asked to contact investigators by calling 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.
Additional details have not yet been made public.
