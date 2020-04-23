WASHINGTON — A 26-year-old man living in D.C. has been arrested for throwing a Molotov cocktail at an unmarked police car this week, officials with the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Ashton Nesmith was arrested and charged Thursday with assault with intent to kill, possession of a Molotov cocktail with intent to use and assault on a police officer.

Officials said the assault happened around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 blocks of Hayes Street, Northeast. An MPD officer was heading towards his car in the area when Nesmith approached and threw the device, striking the cruiser and landing on the ground.

The officer attempted to chase Nesmith, who was wearing black sweatpants and a long-sleeved black thermal t-shirt and running towards 49th Street. Police said they found him at a 7/11 and arrested him.

No injuries were reported, and officials said the device bounced off the car and onto the ground where it ignited, causing minimal damage.

MPD said they are investigating a second similar incident that occurred near the same station on April 12, where another similar device was thrown at a police cruiser but did not ignite.

