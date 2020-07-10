Man arrested in Southeast DC Great Dane animal cruelty investigation

The animals did not have access to food or water, officers said.

WASHINGTON — Following a Humane Rescue Alliance investigation, a D.C. man has been arrested and charged after authorities rescued dozens of animals that weren't receiving necessary care.

Michael Gibson of D.C. was arrested Monday and charged with four counts of cruelty to animals after he failed to provide proper space and veterinary care for his dozens of animals.

On Sept. 9, Humane Law Enforcement officers rescued 36 dogs and six rabbits from Gibson’s home on the 2900 block of Branch Avenue, SE under a search and seizure warrant.

On the scene, authorities found 42 animals – including 33 Great Danes, one Doberman, one pit bull-type dog, one chihuahua mix and six rabbits that were being housed in unsafe and unsanitary conditions. Upon entry, the smell of ammonia and feces had "overwhelmed" the rescuers, according to the HRA. Blood and feces also covered the walls of the space.

A Humane Rescue Alliance investigation into suspected animal cruelty in SE DC led to the rescue of 36 dogs and six rabbits today under a search and seizure warrant obtained by HRA Humane Law Enforcement officers.



Read more here: https://t.co/jT6hb3gAhq pic.twitter.com/5qQ8AcfJJU — Humane Rescue (@HumaneRescue) September 9, 2020

Officers found multiple Great Danes crammed into one cage and living among their own waste. One of the Great Danes was suspected to be pregnant, the HRA said.

The animals did not have access to food or water.

The officers also discovered the remains of several puppies in a mini-refrigerator.

The Humane Law Enforcement officers obtained a search and seizure warrant after they received an anonymous tip regarding the number of animals being housed on the property and their well being.