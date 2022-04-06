x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Member of DC Police Union loses police powers over allegations of 'unwanted sexual contact'

Very little is known about the allegation or even the union member who faces them.
Credit: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — An unnamed member of the D.C. Police Union is facing allegations of "unwanted sexual contact." 

According to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the unidentified member is currently under investigation and has been placed in a non-contact status, which means the member's police powers have been revoked. 

Very little is known about the allegation or even the union member who faces them. A police report shows the offense was reported on just just before 4 p.m. on April 2 at a grocery store on H Street in Southeast. 

The report simply says the victim reported the suspect "engaged in unwanted sexual contact with her." 

WUSA9 has reached out to the DC police union for comment.

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: DC Police lieutenant under investigation

DC Police Chief Robert Contee has not released the officer's name but says they are on paid administrative leave.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

More Videos

In Other News

Lauren Handy's anti-abortion group now claims it took 115 fetuses from outside DC clinic