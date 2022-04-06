Member of DC Police Union loses police powers over allegations of 'unwanted sexual contact'

Very little is known about the allegation or even the union member who faces them.

WASHINGTON — An unnamed member of the D.C. Police Union is facing allegations of "unwanted sexual contact."

According to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the unidentified member is currently under investigation and has been placed in a non-contact status, which means the member's police powers have been revoked.

Very little is known about the allegation or even the union member who faces them. A police report shows the offense was reported on just just before 4 p.m. on April 2 at a grocery store on H Street in Southeast.

The report simply says the victim reported the suspect "engaged in unwanted sexual contact with her."

WUSA9 has reached out to the DC police union for comment.

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

